Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. I hope it’s the start of a nice week for you.

I come bearing yet another video from the Giants content team. This time it’s all about third base coach Mark Hallberg, who I’m sure hasn’t gotten any Marky Mark references in his life. No no, not a single one of them. I’m the first person to even make that connection, I’m sure.

Hallberg is coaching third base for the first year, and he’s following some big shoes as he takes over for the beloved Ron Wotus. But he’s been doing a quality job so far this season.

In the video, Hallberg talks with Amy G about his baseball journey to this point. It features stories of being Buster Posey’s roommate in college!

Enjoy.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants have a rare off day before beginning a two-game series against the Detroit Tigers. And then they get another day off!