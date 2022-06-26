Minor League box scores, June 25

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s)

ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Nationals

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Colorado

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s), 6:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off