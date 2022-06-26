It’s series finale time, and I am once again imploring the San Francisco Giants to end a series on a high note. Beat the Cincinnati Reds, Giants! Just do it!

In their quest to do so, the Giants will turn to right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, who is making just his second start since returning from the 60-day IL. The last one didn’t go well, as he gave up five earned runs in three innings against the Atlanta Braves. In four starts on the year, DeSclafani is 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, a 5.09 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to 3 walks in 16.1 innings.

On the other side of things is righty Tyler Mahle. In an MLB-leading 15 starts, Mahle has a 4.57 ERA, a 3.38 FIP, and 90 strikeouts to 31 walks in 80.2 innings.

Go Giants go.

Game #72

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: ESPN+

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM