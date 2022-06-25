Minor League box scores, June 24

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 11-8
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Beat the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) 6-1
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 5-3
Low-A San Jose Giants: Beat the Stockton Ports (A’s) 16-4
ACL Giants Orange: Lost to ACL Rangers 5-3
ACL Giants Black: Beat ACL Cubs 9-4
DSL Giants Orange: Lost to DSL Rays 8-3
DSL Giants Black: Beat DSL Phillies White 5-0
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 6:37 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 3:05 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Nationals
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL Colorado
