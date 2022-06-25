It’s time for game two between the San Francisco Giants and the Cincinnati Reds, and I’m here to publicly profess my desire for it to go better than game one did.

Is that too much to ask?

Thankfully the Giants are throwing out one of their top pitchers: young Logan Webb, an excellent righty. Webb has a 3.26 ERA and a 3.06 FIP on the year, with 75 strikeouts to 20 walks in 85.2 innings.

He’s matchup up against veteran lefty Mike Minor, who enters the game with a 6.97 ERA, a 7.34 FIP, and 17 strikeouts to 8 walks in 20.2 innings. The Giants are likely licking their chops at those numbers.

Do a win, Giants. It’s good for you.

Game #71

Who: San Francisco Giants (38-32) vs. Cincinnati Reds (24-46)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM