Hello and happy weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

If you’re a frequent reader of these articles, you know how much I enjoy the Giants video content team. They’re always churning out fun stuff, whether the team is playing well or playing poorly.

One of their recent videos highlights one of the stars of the 2022 team: outfielder Joc Pederson. And it’s everyone’s favorite: a day in the life.

Yes, the Giants made a 20-plus minute video of a day in the life of Pederson, their dinger-mashing, hair-bleaching, fantasy football-playing, slap-inducing offseason signing. Watch him as he hangs out with his family, plays with his kid, drives to the park, goes through physical therapy with the trainers, eats his pregame meal, goes over details before the game, and warms up.

It’s fun and cool.

Big fan of this Joc dude.

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants host the Cincinnati Reds this weekend. They play at 4:15 p.m. PT on Saturday, and then at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Hope you all have a great weekend.