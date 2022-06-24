Minor League round up, June 23

The San Francisco Giants ACL Black team had their game postponed on Thursday, but AA Richmond made up for it with a doubleheader, meaning there were still eight games from the affiliates. Let’s jump into it.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (28-41)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 8-3

The River Cats channeled the Giants recent trend a bit in this one, hitting 0-7 with runners in scoring position, and scoring their 3 runs on a solo homer and a 2-run shot.

The solo shot came from first baseman Jason Vosler, who hit 2-4.

“Ayyyyy”



The Vos, probably, after hitting that 405 ft nuke pic.twitter.com/3cA65CwsGt — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 24, 2022

Vosler has been sensational this year in the Majors, albeit in a small sample, with a .931 OPS and a 154 wRC+ in 58 plate appearances. But he’s struggled in Sacramento, with just a .689 OPS and 71 wRC+ in 139 plate appearances. Days like Thursday certainly help!

The other dinger came from third baseman Isan Díaz, who also drew a walk (but also committed 2 errors).

Isan Diaz. Daddy hacks only.



405ft, 108.5mph off the bat, 2-run shot. #ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/eYlrv3UEX6 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 24, 2022

Díaz probably isn’t the next name on the list for when the Giants need to add a position player to the 40-man roster — not with David Villar, Yermín Mercedes, and now Willie Calhoun in the system — but with a .934 OPS, a 121 wRC+, and the ability to play many positions, he’s certainly in the discussion.

Catcher Joey Bart (No. 2 CPL) played his 2nd game since getting optioned. Given that the Giants are asking him to work on one thing and one thing only — making contact — I’m not sure how to feel about a 2-4 day when both outs were strikeouts. Mixed bag.

RHP Raynel Espinal got rocked, which turned it into a bullpen day. RHP Kervin Castro (No. 26 CPL) pitched a scoreless inning, but gave up a hit and a walk. It’s been a very disappointing year for him, as he’s now surrendered 17 hits and 21 walks in 22 innings.

AA Richmond (38-28)

Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Portland Sea Wolves (Red Sox), losing 4-3 and winning 4-2

Excellent starting pitching in both games for Richmond. In the first game, LHP Jake Dahlberg pitched 5.1 innings and allowed just 5 hits, 0 walks, and 2 runs, while striking out 7 batters. That lowered his ERA to 3.77 and his FIP to 4.00, and gave him 62 strikeouts to 13 walks in 59.2 innings. Dahlberg is 28, so not the most exciting prospect, but he’s certainly putting together a strong season.

In Game 2 it was RHP Matt Frisbee, who pitched a 7-inning complete game, allowing 5 hits, 1 walk, and 2 runs, with 4 strikeouts. It lowered his ERA to 4.04 and his FIP to 4.51, though he continues to post low K numbers, with just 48 strikeouts in 62.1 innings.

Between Dahlberg and Frisbee, the Flying Squirrels only needed to use one player from the bullpen, though that player — RHP Gray Fenter — blew the Game 1 lead.

Not too much offense of note, but after a tough Game 1 (in which he went 0-3 with 2 strikeouts), third baseman Sean Roby responded in a big way in Game 2, hitting 2-2 with a walk, and with both hits leaving the park.

Home runs are always worth celebrating, but Roby is definitely painfully reliant on them. He has just 9 hits this month, and 6 of them have been homers. He also has just 3 walks in the month, compared to a whopping 31 strikeouts in 58 at-bats.

Nice Game 1s for catcher Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL), who hit 1-2 with a walk, and first baseman Frankie Tostado, who hit 2-3 with a homer.

High-A Eugene (38-25)

Eugene Emeralds lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) 6-5 (10 innings)

The Emeralds used a 3-run 9th inning to force extras, but then turned around and gave up 3 runs in the 10th to lose.

There wasn’t much going on offensively, though they drew 7 walks, including 2 each from catcher Max Wright (who is doing awesome things since joining Eugene) and second baseman Simon Whiteman (who is struggling something fierce this season).

Third baseman Casey Schmitt (No. 24 CPL) doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit, while outfielders Luis Matos (No. 3 CPL) and Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL) both had strikeout hat tricks. But Matos did have an awesome defensive highlight.

Luis Matos is just showing off at this point pic.twitter.com/jvJxYeId0k — Eugene Emeralds (@EugeneEmeralds) June 24, 2022

But the pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts. RHP Jake Wong had 7 in 5 innings, while allowing just 5 baserunners and 2 runs. He has 48 strikeouts in 45.2 innings, but has also issued 20 walks.

LHP Juan Sanchez struck out 5 in 2 scoreless innings, which was one of his best performances of the year.

Low-A San Jose (40-26)

San Jose Giants beat the Stockton Ports (A’s) 8-4

A very versatile offensive game for the Baby Giants, who had 13 hits ... with every batter in the lineup contributing in that department.

Center fielder Grant McCray (No. 34 CPL) had the biggest day, hitting 2-6 with a home run, and stealing his 20th base of the year. McCray has fallen off after his ridiculous start to the season, but still sports an .867 OPS and a 125 wRC+.

Second baseman Riley Mahan also homered, as did catcher Rayner Santana, who is trying to get back on track after a tough start to the year.

Left fielder Carter Williams continues to destroy the baseball since getting sent from Eugene to San Jose, as he hit 2-4 with a double and a walk. He’s 11-25 with 5 extra-base hits and 8 walks since joining Low-A.

RHP Keaton Winn had a solid start, giving up 3 hits, 0 walks, and 1 run in 3 innings, while striking out 5. He now has 55 strikeouts to 16 walks in 40.2 innings.

But the piggybacking starter, RHP Nick Sinacola, was the pitching star, throwing 5 no-hit inning innings (though he walked 3), and striking out 5. It’s been a solid year for the 2021 7th-round pick.

ACL Orange (3-10)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the ACL Athletics 5-0 (7 innings)

Really nothing of note here. The offense was non-existent in the shutout loss, with just 2 hits (both singles) and 1 walk, while 13 of their 21 outs came by way of strikes.

The pitching was meh, with RHP Freddery Paulino (21, 2017 J2) allowing 7 baserunners in 5 innings, with 4 runs, 2 earned runs, and 4 strikeouts. He’s spinning the wheels a bit to start the year.

DSL Orange (6-8)

DSL Giants Orange lost to DSL BOS Blue 7-6

Nearly all of the Giants Orange offense came from the top of the lineup, with 8 of the team’s 11 hits coming from the first 2 hitters. The leadoff hitter, first baseman Lazaro Morales (18, 2021 J2), was the shining star of the game, hitting a perfect 5-5 with a double, which raised his OPS to 1.005 and his wRC+ to 165.

Right behind him was center fielder Estanlin Cassiani (19, 2019 J2), who hit 3-4 with a walk, which bumped his OPS to .786 and his wRC+ to 121. He also stole a base.

The bullpen struggled, but starting LHP Cesar Perdomo (20, 2021 J2) had a nice outing, giving up just 1 hit, 1 walk, and 0 runs in 3 innings, with 4 strikeouts. Through 3 appearances this year, Perdomo has a 0.00 ERA, a 1.62 FIP, and a gorgeous 17 strikeouts to 2 walks in 12 innings. Might be seeing him in Arizona soon.

DSL Black (6-8)

DSL Giants Black lost to the DSL Brewers 2, 6-3 (7 innings)

Not too many performances of note for the Giants Black team, which did draw 7 walks. First baseman Guillermo Williamson (18, 2021 J2) had a very nice game, hitting 2-3 with a home run, a walk, and a stolen base. Not bad for a 7-inning game! It raised Williamson’s OPS to .734 and his wRC+ to 88. A few more days like that and he’ll be having a lovely debut season.

RHP Juan Morillo (19, 2019 J2), who had struggled up to this point, pitched a scoreless inning of relief, walking 1 and striking out 2.

Friday schedule

Sacramento: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 6:45 p.m. PT

Richmond: vs. Portland Sea Wolves (Rod Sox), 3:35 p.m. PT

Eugene: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 6:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: @ Stockton Ports, 7:05 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: vs. ACL Rangers

ACL Black: vs. ACL Cubs

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Rays

DSL Black: vs. DSL Phillies White