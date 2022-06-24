Good morning, baseball fans!

As Brady wrote yesterday, the San Francisco Giants traded Steven Duggar to the Texas Rangers for Willie Calhoun and cash considerations.

I was sad to see Duggar go, I’ve always liked the guy, but then I saw that Calhoun is from Vallejo, CA, and as I consider Vallejo to be my hometown, even if I haven’t lived there in a long time, that made me happy.

I went to visit friends in Nashville, TN last year during the closing of the division race between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Right after the Giants clinched, a friend and I were downtown escaping a sudden onslaught of rain in a steakhouse. I was wearing a Giants shirt (and quite frankly underdressed), and the manager of the restaurant approached my friend and I to start a conversation. He was from Vallejo. Small world. He ordered dessert on the house for us and the chef (another Bay Area native) brought it out to us personally.

I’m just saying, Vallejo folks, we stick together and we root on our own. We had C.C. Sabathia for a long time, but never on a team I root for, so I’m pretty excited to get to root on a Vallejo native playing for the Giants.

And the timing of it is pretty great, with fellow Vallejo native E-40 getting a Giants bobblehead giveaway this weekend as well.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the Cincinnati Reds tonight at 7:15 p.m. PT.