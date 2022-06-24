The San Francisco Giants head home to take on a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb, who enters today’s game with a 5.62 ERA, 3.28 FIP, with 49 strikeouts to 13 walks in 41.2 innings pitched. His last start came in the Giants’ 4-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Reds right-handed rookie Graham Ashcraft, who enters today’s game with a 3.51 ERA, 3.88 FIP, with 19 strikeouts to seven walks in 33.1 innings pitched. His last start was in the Reds’ 7-3 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, in which he allowed six runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings. In his lone start against the Giants back in May, he held them scoreless through six and a third innings.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Darin Ruf, LF Joc Pederson, RF Brandon Belt, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Donovan Walton, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Alex Cobb, RHP

Reds

Jonathan India, 2B Donovan Solano, 3B Tommy Pham, LF Joey Votto, 1B Kyle Farmer, SS Mike Moustakas, DH Albert Almora, Jr., RF Nick Senzel, CF Aramis Garcia, C

P: Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Game #70

Who: San Francisco Giants (38-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (23-46)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510 AM