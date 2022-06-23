The San Francisco Giants wrap up a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves this morning at Truist Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Alex Wood, who enters this morning’s game with a 4.32 ERA, 3.28 FIP, with 64 strikeouts to 18 walks in 66.2 innings pitched. Wood’s last start came in the Giants’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five and a third innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Kyle Wright, who enters this morning’s game with a 2.94 ERA, 2.70 FIP, with 88 strikeouts to 26 walks in 79.2 innings pitched. Wright’s last start came in the Braves’ 6-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, in which he allowed five runs on 11 hits, with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings pitched.

Programming Note: As you may have seen, there was no BP this morning due to the start time of this game. This will be the thread for today until the recap, regularly scheduled programming returns tomorrow.

Game #69

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 9:20 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM