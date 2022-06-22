The San Francisco Giants take on the Atlanta Braves in game three of this four-game series today at Truist Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 2.84 ERA, 2.50 FIP, with 91 strikeouts to 27 walks in 73 innings pitched. Rodón’s last start was in the Giants’ 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, in which he allowed zero runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in eight innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Charlie Morton, who enters today’s game with a 5.08 ERA, 4.24 FIP, with 75 strikeouts to 26 walks in 67.1 innings pitched. Morton’s last start came in the Braves’ 1-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday, in which he allowed zero runs on three hits with nine strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Lineups

Giants

Joc Pederson, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 2B Brandon Belt, 1B Darin Ruf, LF Evan Longoria, 3B Tommy La Stella, DH Thairo Estrada, SS Austin Wynns, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Braves

Ronald Acuña, Jr., RF Dansby Swanson, SS Marcell Ozuna, DH Matt Olson, 1B William Contreras, C Orlando Arcia, 3B Adam Duvall, LF Phil Gosselin, 2B Michael Harris II, CF

P: Charlie Morton, RHP

Game #68

Who: San Francisco Giants (38-29) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30)

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM