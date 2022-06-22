Good morning baseball fans!

Despite the alarming sounding headline, it seems like Brandon Crawford is probably looking at the best-case scenario after a frightening collision with catcher Travis d’Arnaud during last night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves. The Giants announced after the game that it was a contusion (aka a fancy word for a bruise).

Crawford had singled earlier in the inning and advanced to third on a double from last night’s main character Austin Wynns. Luis González hit a sacrifice fly to center fielder Michael Harris, II who threw home in an attempt to get Crawford that was initially successful, but overturned after a challenge. d’Arnaud was posted on the bag and Crawford slid in, with his leg appearing to get caught on d’Arnaud’s knee. It looked really bad, and Crawford left the game.

Crawford was ruled safe at home after replay review, but appears to be shaken up on the play at the plate pic.twitter.com/ZlouaXm2PH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 22, 2022

Crawford is expected to undergo an MRI today for more information. After the game, Evan Webeck of The Mercury News reported that d’Arnaud had asked Wynns to pass along his apologies to Crawford, with Wynns saying “He felt bad. He told me to make sure to tell Craw I’m sorry that I did that. We don’t mean to do that. It’s just a bang-bang play.”

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Braves play the third of this four-game series today at 4:20 p.m. PT.