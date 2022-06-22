Minor League box scores, June 21

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s)
AD
ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Cubs
ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Padres
DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Rockies
DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 6:35 p.m. PT
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 3:35 p.m. PT
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 5:05 p.m. PT
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT
ACL Giants Orange: Off
ACL Giants Black: Off
DSL Giants Orange: Off
DSL Giants Black: Off
Loading comments...