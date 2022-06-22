 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, June 21

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s)

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Cubs

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Padres

DSL Giants Orange: vs. DSL Rockies

DSL Giants Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres), 6:35 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox), 3:35 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Doubleheader vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels), 5:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Stockton Ports (A’s), 7:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

