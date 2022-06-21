Minor League round up, June 20

The San Francisco Giants A-ball affiliates were off on Monday, but the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League squads were in action. Let’s jump in.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

ACL Orange (2-9)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the ACL Brewers Blue 7-0 (7 innings)

Box score

Another rough day for the Giants Orange team. Yet despite giving up 7 runs in as many innings, there were some notable pitching performances. RHP Lisander De La Cruz (20, 2019 J2) got the start and struck out 5 batters in 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 run. It’s still very early, but De La Cruz has allowed just 6 baserunners and 1 run in 5.2 innings, with 11 strikeouts.

RHP Jason Bonilla (23, 2018 J2) also had 5 strikeouts in 2 innings, and managed to have those innings be scoreless, despite allowing 4 hits and 2 walks. Weird.

And RHP Luis Moreno (23, 2016 J2) struck out 2 in a perfect inning.

The offense mustered just 4 hits and 1 walk, with 8 strikeouts. Left fielder Donovan McIntyre (19, 2021 11th round) had the only extra-base hit, going 1-2 with a double, giving him a .606 OPS and a 78 wRC+.

Second baseman Cesar Quintas (19, 2019 J2) was the only Giant to reach base multiple times, as he hit 2-3 ... but also got caught stealing and committed an error that led to 4 unearned runs. He has a .528 OPS and a 52 wRC+.

ACL Black (9-1)

ACL Giants Black beat the ACL White Sox 11-6 (10 innings)

Box score

There’s no funnier baseball score, in my eyes, than a lopsided extra-innings win, which is exactly what the Giants Black team got thanks to a 5-run 10th inning. They got a lot of help with timely errors (none of the 5 runs were earned), and shortstop Anthony Rodriguez (19, 2019 J2) finished off the damage with a 2-run home run. It was his 2nd hit of the day, and raised his OPS to .941 and his wRC+ to 141.

That was the team’s only extra-base hit, but there were plenty of other nice offensive performances, including from third baseman Elian Rayo (19, 2019 J2), who hit 0-3 but walked 3 times, bumping his OPS to .669 and his wRC+ to 90, and second baseman Anyesber Sivira (22, 2016 J2), who hit 1-3 with 2 walks, which gives him a 1.012 OPS and a 168 wRC+.

3 excellent scoreless innings of relief from RHP Willian Suarez (24, 2015 J2), who allowed 2 hits and 0 walks, while striking out 7. His ERA is bloated (8.22 ERA), but 16 strikeouts in 7.2 innings is what you want to see for a player of that age if they’re in rookie ball.

Speaking of being old for the level, a nice outing from LHP John Gavin (26, 2017 8th round), who gave up 1 hit, 0 walks, and 0 runs in 2 innings, with 3 strikeouts. Through 6 innings this year, Gavin has allowed just 1 hit, 2 walks, and 0 runs, with 8 strikeouts.

DSL Orange (5-7)

DSL Giants Orange lost to the DSL Mariners 7-6 (8 innings)

Box score

Quite an awesome day for left fielder Oswaldo Ladera (19, 2019 J2), who hit 2-4 with a double (the team’s only extra-base hit) and 2 stolen bases. That bumped Ladera’s OPS to .619 and his wRC+ to 81. More days like that!

It was a great hitting day for the outfield in general, as right fielder Lazaro Morales (18, 2021 J2) hit 2-3 with a walk, and center fielder Estanlin Cassiani (19, 2019 J2) hit 2-2 with a walk. Morales now has an .876 OPS and a 139 wRC+, while Cassiani sits at .751 and 111.

Awesome work by RHP Samir Chires (18, 2020 J2), who allowed 2 hits and 0 walks in 2 scoreless innings, while recording all 6 outs with strikes. He’s been great to start the year, with 8 strikeouts, 8 baserunners, and 0 runs in 7.1 innings.

DSL Black (5-7)

DSL Giants Black beat the DSL Mets 1, 2-1 (7 innings)

Box score

Headlines can be deceptive. The Giants Black team won 2-1 by beating a team called “Mets 1,” which means it sure looks like the Giants lost a blowout.

But rather than give up 11 runs, the Giants gave up just 1. It came off of RHP Mauricio Estrella (18, 2021 J2), who was otherwise fantastic, allowing just 3 hits and 2 walks in 5 innings, while striking out 6. Through 3 starts, Estrella has a 3.38 ERA, a 2.67 FIP, and 16 strikeouts to 5 walks in 13.1 innings. A darn good way to begin a career.

The Giants Black hitters only had 2 hits and 2 walks on the day. Right fielder Randy Arrieta (18, 2020 J2) had the only performance of note, with a triple. He has a .673 OPS and a 72 wRC+.

Home runs

ACL Anthony Rodriguez (4)

News

Catcher Patrick Bailey (No. 9 CPL) has been placed on the Injured List.

Transaction:

Eugene placed C Patrick Bailey on the 7-day IL.

RHP Jorge Guzman: ACL -> A (rehab).



Guzman has had brief time in the majors and is coming back from “elbow surgery” that he had in September. Has hit triple digits with the FB. — GPT (@giantsprospects) June 21, 2022

Tuesday schedule

Sacramento: vs. El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:35 p.m. PT

Richmond: vs. Portland Sea Dogs, 3:35 p.m. PT

Eugene: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils, 6:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: @ Stockton Ports, 7:05 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: vs. ACL Cubs

ACL Black: vs. ACL Padres

DSL Orange: vs. DSL Rockies

DSL Black: vs. DSL NYY Yankees