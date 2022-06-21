The San Francisco Giants take on the Atlanta Braves again today in game two of this four-game series at Truist Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Anthony DeSclafani, returning from his time on the injured list. He enters today’s game with a 6.08 ERA, 3.80 FIP, with 13 strikeouts to two walks in his 13 innings pitched over the course of three starts this season, before he was sidelined by a nagging ankle injury.

He’ll be facing off against Braves right-hander Spencer Strider, who enters today’s game with a 2.45 ERA, 2.06 FIP, with 68 strikeouts to 21 walks in 44 innings pitched. His last start was in the Braves’ 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, in which he allowed two runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts and two walks in five and two thirds innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Luis González, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Belt, 1B Thairo Estrada, 2B Tommy La Stella, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Austin Wynns, C

P: Anthony DeSclafani, LHP

Braves

Ronald Acuña, JR., RF Dansby Swanson, SS Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Travis d’Arnaud, C Marcell Ozuna, DH Adam Duvall, LF Orlando Arcia, 2B Michael Harris II, CF

P: Spencer Strider, RHP

Game #67

Who: San Francisco Giants (37-29) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-29)

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: TBS (out-of-market only)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM