Good morning, baseball fans!

Before last night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves, Joc Pederson received his ring for being a part of the Braves’ 2021 World Series winning run.

Pederson was a beloved figure during his time with the Braves and is remembered fondly by by his former team. When asked before the game by the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser about how he thought Pederson would be received last night, Ron Washington said: “He’s going to get a TREMENDOUS reception! He had 43,000 people wearing PEARLS here! Of course it’s going to be tremendous!”

The Giants broadcast had a highlight reel ready to commemorate the occasion:

A special moment to commemorate Joctober pic.twitter.com/NFplrFtFz8 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 20, 2022

Pederson even broke out the pearls and plans to wear them for the duration of the series.

In other fun, light-hearted content, as you probably already know, the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA Finals of this era last week. And it’s no secret that Klay Thompson is a man who respects a fellow captain. Thompson lost his hat on his boat commute to the parade, so he donned one of the Captain Belt hats and wore that throughout the event and it was just wonderful fun.

Congratulations to Klay and the rest of the Warriors organization. We truly love to see it.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Braves play game two of this four-game series today at 4:20 p.m. PT.