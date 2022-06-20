It’s not going to be an easy week for the San Francisco Giants, as they start a brand new series today — a four-game series on the road, no less. Against the defending-champion Atlanta Braves.

This should be fun.

We kick off the series with a tremendous pitching matchup. For the Giants, it’s righty Logan Webb, who sports a 3.43 ERA, a 3.07 FIP, and 68 strikeouts to 20 walks in 78.2 innings. He was excellent in his last outing, when he dealt seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals, with nine strikeouts.

On the other side of things is lefty Max Fried, who has been sensational this year. Fried has a 2.90 ERA, a 2.79 FIP, and 75 strikeouts to 13 walks in 80.2 innings. But he is coming off one of his worst outings of the year.

Let’s do it, Giants.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, 2B Mike Yastrzemski, RF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Luis González, LF Thairo Estrada, SS Curt Casali, C Tommy La Stella, DH

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Dansby Swanson, SS Austin Riley, 3B Matt Olson, 1B Travis D’Arnaud, C Marcell Ozuna, DH Adam Duvall, LF Orlando Arcia, 2B Michael Harris II, CF

P: Max Fried, LHP

Game #66

Who: San Francisco Giants (37-28) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-29)

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

When: 4:20 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM