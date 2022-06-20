It’s amazing how quickly San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada has gone from a AAAA depth piece to a core part of the roster. He’s emerged as a near-every day player, and a quality starter on both sides of the ball.

I’ve talked a lot recently about the quality of the Giants video team, and they’re showing it again with Estrada. Recently they put up a “mic’d up” video of the infielder, which shows him going through his pregame routine: doing cage work, going through batting practice, fielding grounders, and talking with coaches and teammates.

It’s fun to get a closer look at Estrada, and at the work that a Major League player does on any given game day. Check it out.

Good job, Giants video team. And good job, Thairo.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants play the defending-champion Atlanta Braves today at 4:20 p.m. PT.