Minor League box scores, June 19

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays)

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Off

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Off

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Off

Low-A San Jose Giants: Off

ACL Giants Orange: vs. Brewers Blue

ACL Giants Black: vs. White Sox

DSL Giants Orange: vs. Mariners

DSL Giants Black: vs. Mets 1