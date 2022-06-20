Chroncast #97: Minor Lines with Roger Munter

For years, Roger Munter paired with your morning cup of coffee through Minor Lines on McCovey Chronicles, covering every game in the team’s minor league system the night before. Now, he’s writing and podcasting about the team’s system in his newsletter, There R Giants. He joins Bryan and Doug on this week’s special episode to talk about the Giants’ system in general as well as some potential breakout contributors who don’t necessarily get all the dazzling prospect coverage.

If you’re a fan of minor league baseball or just want to know who might be among the next generation of San Francisco Giants, this is one you won’t want to miss! And you can still catch daily minor league coverage right here on the site with Brady’s Minor League Scores posts.

