Gone fishin’

The start of the 2022 MLB season feels like it was a few years ago, but it was less than two months ago. And in case you forgot, the San Francisco Giants kicked off the campaign by hosting the Miami Marlins.

Now they head to south Florida to visit that rascally bunch of fish.

The Giants look a little bit different right now. In that three-game series they played Mauricio Dubón (traded), Brandon Belt (10-day IL), Darin Ruf (Bereavement List), Steven Duggar (60-day IL), Austin Slater (10-day IL), Heliot Ramos (optioned), Luke Williams (traded), and Anthony DeSclafani (60-day IL).

So it’s a slightly different crew that’s going fishing, but we believe in them nonetheless.

Series details

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins

Where: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

When: Thursday (3:40 p.m. PT), Friday (3:40 p.m. PT), Saturday (1:10 p.m. PT), and Sunday (10:40 a.m. PT)

National broadcasts: None

Projected starters:

Thursday: Alex Wood vs. Sandy Alcantara

Friday: Alex Cobb vs. Elieser Hernández

Saturday: Logan Webb vs. Pablo López

Sunday: Jakob Junis vs. TBD

DraftKings series odds: Giants +155

Where they stand

Giants

Record: 27-22, 3rd in the NL West

Run differential: +21, 5th in the NL

Postseason standing: 3rd Wild Card, 5.5 games out of the division

Momentum: 1-game losing streak, 5-5 in their last 10 games

Marlins

Record: 20-28, 4th in the NL East

Run differential: +16, 7th in the NL

Postseason standing: 6.5 games out of the Wild Card, 13 games out of the division

Momentum: 1-game losing streak, 3-7 in their last 10 games

Season series: Giants lead 2-1

Three Giants to watch

Joc Pederson: The Marlins are using right-handed starting pitchers in at least the first three games of the series, which means one thing: it’s Joc time. Pederson has been getting headlines for his bizarre fantasy football dispute with Tommy Pham, but he’s also been treating baseballs like his own personal stress balls lately. Since May 24 he’s hitting 11-27 with five home runs, a double, three walks, two hit by pitches, and just three strikeouts. It’s not an exaggeration to say he could win the Giants a game or two.

Evan Longoria/Jason Vosler: The Giants brought Vosler back up to add some lefties to the lineup. Vosler hasn’t been hitting well in AAA, but he’s having a very good time when called up to the Majors — he’s hitting 11-37 with two home runs, two doubles, five walks, and an OPS+ of 148. But on the other hand, Longoria is finding his groove. After a slow start to the year (and after missing the first chunk of the season with injury), Longo has hit 8-24 in his last eight games, with five home runs, a double, and three walks. Will he keep starting against righties, and if so, will Vosler play third base? The outfield? It’ll be interesting to watch.

Logan Webb: Webb is coming off perhaps his best start of the season. Repeating what he did to the Washington Nationals a few days ago would be very welcome.

Three Marlins to watch

Jazz Chisholm Jr.: In his third season, the 24-year old Chisholm is living up to his sky-high potential. He’s hitting the snot out of the baseball (149 OPS+), stealing. bases, and playing excellent defense at second base. He’s been one of the best position players in the league this year, and given how much the Giants have been beating themselves lately, a good player who is also really fast can wreak havoc.

Pablo López: López is having what we in the industry like to call “a really good season.” 10 games in and he has a sterling 1.83 ERA, a lovely 2.94 FIP, and 61 strikeouts to 15 walks in 59 innings. I’m not a professional baseball player, but if I were I do not think I would like to face Pablo López.

Elieser Hernández: On the other side of things is Hernández, who is having a dismal season. His 5.77 ERA is ugly, but not nearly as ugly as his 6.58 FIP. He’s already surrendered 14 home runs — that’s more than Logan Webb, Carlos Rodón, and Alex Wood combined — which has equated to nearly a home run surrendered for every three innings pitched. I’m not a professional baseball player, but if I were I do think I would like to face Elieser Hernández.

Let’s predict the series, folks.