Minor League round up, June 1

We’re getting really close to the start of the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League seasons. But for now, it’s the San Francisco Giants AAA, AA, High-A, and Low-A affiliates in action.

Let’s jump right in.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (22-28)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 4-2

Box score

The transition to AAA hasn’t been kind to RHP Tristan Beck. But on Wednesday he took a huge step in the right direction. The River Cats didn’t have him start the game, but gave him starter innings out of the ‘pen, as he went 5 scoreless innings, allowing just 4 hits and 1 walk, while striking out 7.

Baby got Beck



Tristan Beck finishes off his 5th shutout inning of relief.



He has 7 Ks #ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/mreo4MP7vp — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 2, 2022

After 5 dismal appearances to start his AAA career, this was a very nice sight.

But not a good game for RHP Kervin Castro (No. 26 CPL), who allowed 2 runs in an inning of work. Despite an excellent MLB debut season in 2021, Castro is struggling something fierce in Sacramento this season, as he has a 7.62 ERA and a 7.52 FIP, and, most importantly, has issued 16 walks in 13 innings.

Two notable days on offense, both from players trying to prove they can be MLB outfield depth. Right fielder Austin Dean hit 2-3 with a double and a walk, as he continues to see his OPS (.855) and wRC+ (102) slowly rise.

And center fielder Bryce Johnson hit a home run.

Nice slice Bryce



Bryce Johnson goes yard! #clawsup pic.twitter.com/oAbSXjiaUW — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 2, 2022

Johnson isn’t having a particularly good season. But after having 0 home runs and just 2 walks in his first 31 games of the year, he has 2 home runs and 1 walk in his last 6 games. Progress.

High-A Eugene (23-19)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 8-2

Box score

Despite striking out 16 times, it was a strong offensive day for the Emeralds. And helping them get there was third baseman Carter Aldrete, who homered for the 2nd straight game, and also drew a pair of walks.

That raises Aldrete’s OPS to .870 and his wRC+ to 142. He’s starting to heat up.

Also a very nice day at the office for top prospect Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL), who got a day half-off by being the DH. Luciano hit 3-4 with a double and a walk, raising his OPS to .896 and his wRC+ to 155.

A pair of prospects who were struggle but have been starting to find their swing doubled: catcher Patrick Bailey (No. 9 CPL), who also drew a walk, and center fielder Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL) who was also hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Left fielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL) hit 2-4 with a walk. After a brilliant 2021, it was just the 3rd multi-hit game of the season for Pomares.

Another excellent start from RHP Randy Rodriguez (No. 22 CPL) who, a year after showing excellent potential as a reliever is starting to show excellent potential as a starter. Rodriguez allowed just 1 run in 4.2 innings, while striking out 10 batters.

Since starting to get stretched out a few games ago, the only player on the 40-man roster who hasn’t appeared in an MLB game this season has the following line in 3 starts: 13.2 innings, 10 hits, 4 walks, 4 runs, and 25 strikeouts.

Low-A San Jose (28-19)

San Jose Giants beat the Stockton Ports (A’s) 7-4

Box score

Oh sweet, sweet Minor League Baseball.

The Baby Giants only had 5 hits, but they still scored 7 runs ... thanks to a generous 6-error day from their counterparts.

Second baseman Riley Mahan — whom the Giants signed just over a week ago — had the standout offensive day, hitting 2-4 with a grand slam and a triple.

END 3



Giants 4 | Ports 1



Riley Mahan bringing the mayhem with a grand slam! pic.twitter.com/H9BGG5oeMo — San Jose Giants (@SJGiants) June 2, 2022

The bad news about Mahan is that his exceptional start to the season — .993 OPS, 159 wRC+ — is partially negated by the fact that he’s a 26 year old in Low-A.

The good news about Mahan is that, prior to signing with the Giants, he was playing for and Indy League team named ... wait for it ... the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

RHP Will Bednar (No. 8 CPL) had a so-so game, giving up 2 hits, 2 walks, and 1 run in 3 innings, with 4 strikeouts. The piggybacking starter, LHP Seth Lonsway had a quite nice game, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and 1 run in 4 innings, with 6 strikeouts.

Home runs

AAA Bryce Johnson (2)

High-A Carter Aldrete (8)

Low-A Riley Mahan (1)

Thursday schedule

Sacramento: @ Las Vegas Aviators, 7:05 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ Akron RubberDucks, 3:35 p.m. PT

Eugene: @ Everett AquaSox, 7:05 p.m. PT

San Jose: vs. Stockton Ports, 6:30 p.m. PT