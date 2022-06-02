By now you’re probably well aware of the very bizarre and hilarious incident that happened recently when the San Francisco Giants visited the Cincinnati Reds. Outfielders Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham got into a dispute before a game, which ended in Pham slapping Pederson.

And then the reason was revealed: a fantasy football dispute. It turns out that Pederson had stashed San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson on the IL, because he had been listed as “out” on ESPN’s tracker. Pham felt Pederson was skirting the rules with what is, I’m told, quite a felonious act in fantasy football circles. Pederson also apparently sent a gif making fun of Pham’s team at the time, the San Diego Padres (though, in the interest of context, Pederson said there were other Padres players that he was friends with in the group chat).

Anyway, on Wednesday, Wilson was asked about the issue. He seemed to find it funny, and declared himself firmly on #TeamJoc.

What a funny reality we’re living in.

