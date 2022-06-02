The San Francisco Giants kick off a four game series against the Miami Marlins today in Florida.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.81 ERA, a 3.61 FIP, with 45 strikeouts to 13 walks in 43 innings pitched. Wood’s last start was against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, in which he allowed three runs on four hits with six strikeouts to one walk in five and two thirds innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Sandy Alcantara, who enters today’s game with a 2.00 ERA, 3.25 FIP, with 63 strikeouts to 22 walks in 67.2 innings pitched. His last start came against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in which he allowed one run on four hits with 14 strikeouts and zero walks in eight innings pitched.

The good news is that the Giants have had some good hits against Alcantara when they’ve faced him. No one has any kind of dominant numbers against him, but Joey Bart’s one at bat against him was a home run, Brandon Crawford has a .308 average in 13 at bats, and Joc Pederson and Mike Yastrzemski both have home runs against him as well.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 1B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Crawford, SS Luis González, RF Donovan Walton, 2B Jason Vosler, 3B Joey Bart, C

P: Alex Wood, LHP

Marlins

Jon Berti, 3B Jazz Chisholm, Jr., 2B Jorge Soler, DH Jesús Aguilar, 1B Avisaíl García, RF Miguel Rojas, SS Bryan De La Cruz, CF Jacob Stallings, C Luke Williams, LF

P: Sandy Alcantara, RHP

Game #50

Who: San Francisco Giants (27-22) vs. Miami Marlins (20-28)

Where: loanDepot park, Miami, Florida

When: 3:40 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM