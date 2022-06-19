It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Which means it’s time for one of life’s greatest treasures: morning baseball.

And the Giants are welcoming back Alex Cobb, who will pitch for the first time this month after landing on the IL. A righty, Cobb has been excellent but unlucky this year, sporting a 5.73 ERA and a 2.63 FIP, with 47 strikeouts to 12 walks in 37.2 innings. Here’s to righting that ERA!

On the other side is right-hander Mitch Keller, who enters the game with a 5.07 ERA, a 4.30 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 23 walks in 55 innings. He’s hittable, so hopefully the Giants hit him.

Close the series strong my dudes!

Game #65

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM