6/19 Gamethread: Giants @ Pirates

Alex Cobb vs. Mitch Keller.

By Brady Klopfer
It’s time for the series finale between the San Francisco Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Which means it’s time for one of life’s greatest treasures: morning baseball.

And the Giants are welcoming back Alex Cobb, who will pitch for the first time this month after landing on the IL. A righty, Cobb has been excellent but unlucky this year, sporting a 5.73 ERA and a 2.63 FIP, with 47 strikeouts to 12 walks in 37.2 innings. Here’s to righting that ERA!

On the other side is right-hander Mitch Keller, who enters the game with a 5.07 ERA, a 4.30 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 23 walks in 55 innings. He’s hittable, so hopefully the Giants hit him.

Close the series strong my dudes!

Game #65

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 10:35 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM

