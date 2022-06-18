 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Minor League box scores, June 17

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
Photo by Josie Lepe/MLB Photos via Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: Beat the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) 7-1

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Beat the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 5-1

High-A Eugene Emeralds: Split a doubleheader against the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) [Game 1 loss] [Game 2 win]

Low-A San Jose Giants: Beat the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 3-1

ACL Giants Orange: Lost to the Angels 9-7

ACL Giants Black: Beat the D-backs Red 5-0

DSL Giants Orange: Beat the Rockies 2-1

DSL Giants Black: Beat the Twins 6-2

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: @ Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners), 5:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: @ Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), 3:00 p.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: @ Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays), 7:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: vs. Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies), 6:00 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: vs. ACL Giants Black

ACL Giants Black: vs. ACL Giants Orange

DSL Giants Orange: vs. Angels

DSL Giants Black: vs. BOS Red

