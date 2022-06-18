The San Francisco Giants are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see Matthew Boyd. The left-handed pitcher, who signed with the Giants for one year and $5.2 million (with an additional $2.3 million in incentives) this offseason, has been rehabbing from a surgery performed in September.

He was starting to get closer to a return — and a Giants debut — but hit a setback in the form of a flexor strain. He’ll be sidelined for at least another four weeks as that heals up.

Giants say Matthew Boyd has a flexor strain and will not throw for four weeks. He’s coming off surgery and had been doing well until a simulated game earlier this week. On a positive note, LaMonte Wade Jr. will start a rehab assignment this weekend. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 17, 2022

Whenever Boyd is able to return to the field, the Giants will be stoked. The team has done a good job succeeding despite injuries, but IL stints for Alex Cobb, Anthony DeSclafani, and Jakob Junis have reminded us as to why Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris prioritize depth as much as they do.

Heal up, Boyd. We’ll see you soon.

