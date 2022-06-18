Minor League round up, June 16

Apologies for publishing this late, but I forgot to hit the publish button. Here’s what the San Francisco Giants Minor League affiliates did on Thursday.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (24-39)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Tacoma Rainiers (Mariners) 6-5

The most important part of the River Cats game is that it featured the 2nd rehab start for RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who is on the 60-day IL and hasn’t pitched in the Majors since April 21, which was just his 3rd start of the year. He didn’t pitch well in this one, allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and 4 runs (3 earned) in 2.2 innings. But performance isn’t exactly anything to be concerned about right now — all that matters is getting DeSclafani healthy and back.

DH Steven Duggar also made another rehab appearance, and continues to struggle, as he hit 0-5 with 2 strikeouts.

But catcher Michael Papierski did not struggle, as he hit 2-4 with a home run, and continues to try and make the case for the Giants to carry 4 catchers on the 40-man roster.

Right fielder Heliot Ramos (No. 4 CPL) hit 2-5 with a double, raising his OPS to .635 and his wRC+ to 62. He’s having a nice month after a very cold start to the year.

AA Richmond (34-26)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) 2-1

A great pitching performance was highlighted by a nice outing from RHP Blake Rivera, who dealt 2 scoreless innings of relief, allowing 0 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 2. After an injury-shortened 2021, and a pandemic-lost 2020, Rivera struggled out of the gates this year, but has started to find a groove. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 5 starts, and during that time has given up just 1 hit in 11 innings, with 11 strikeouts to 4 walks.

Left fielder/right fielder Armani Smith (No. 41 CPL) had an awesome game, hitting 2-3 with a double and a walk. He’s doing well since his promotion, with a .850 OPS and a 138 wRC+.

Speaking of people doing well in new places, catcher Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL) hit 2-4. He dropped down a level due to the catcher pileup in Sacramento, and he’s looked quite good in Richmond.

High-A Eugene (33-22)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) 10-5

Well hello to you, Hunter Bishop (No. 10 CPL)! The outfielder, who played DH in this game, is finally starting to catch fire, and hit 2-2 in this game with a home run, 2 walks, and a stolen base. He’s rounding into form in a big way, and having a great month.

But he wasn’t the only one with a big game. Right fielder Ghordy Santos hit 2-5 with a big fly and a walk, while first baseman Luis Toribio hit 1-3 with a homer and 2 walks.

Third baseman Carter Aldrete had 3 hits, while catcher Patrick Bailey (No. 9 CPL) had 3 walks.

On the pitching front, RHP Ryan Murphy (No. 13 CPL) didn’t have his best outing, as he gave up 6 baserunners, 4 runs, and 3 earned runs in 4 innings. But he struck out 7, bringing his tally to 42 in just 25 innings this year. RHP Brooks Crawford struck out 4 in 3 scoreless innings of relief, lowering his ERA to 1.75 and his FIP to 2.51, and giving him 31 strikeouts to 8 walks in 25.1 innings.

Low-A San Jose (34-26)

San Jose Giants beat the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies) 6-5 (10 innings)

After a brief dip in performance, center fielder Grant McCray (No. 34 CPL) has bounced back, and he was the offensive star for the Baby Giants in this one, hitting 2-4 with a walk and the team’s only extra-base hits: a triple and a double. He also stole his 16th base of the season.

But despite having just 6 runs, strong offensive days abounded for San Jose, with 3 other players reaching base 3 times: second baseman Hayden Cantrelle (1 hit, 2 walks), and DH Carter Williams and shortstop Dilan Rosario (2 hits, 1 walk).

RHP Eric Silva (No. 38 CPL) gave up 4 earned runs in 6 innings, but RHP Manuel Mercedes (No. 23 CPL) gave up just 1 run in 3 innings, with 3 strikeouts (though he also walked 3).

ACL Orange (2-6)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the Angels 7-5

An ugly day on the pitching front, with the Giants Orange’s first 2 pitchers, RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (18, 2020 J2) and RHP Rafael Martinez (22, 2016 J2) getting rocked, while the team committed 6 errors, including 2 by catcher Rajean Anza (19, 2019 J2).

But on offense there was a very bright side: DH Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL). Pomares has been having a so-so season in High-A, but bopped down to Arizona while the Emeralds are in Canada. He hit 3-4 in this game with a home run and 2 doubles.

ACL Black (6-1)

ACL Giants Black beat D-backs Red 13-12 (8 innings)

The Giants Black team managed 13 runs despite only having 7 hits, and only getting the help of a single error. But walking is a beautiful thing, and they drew 10 of them, with all but 1 player getting in on the action.

Center fielder P.J. Hilson (21, 2018 6th round) starred, hitting 2-4 with a home run. Second baseman Anyesber Sivira (22, 2016 J2) also homered and drew a walk.

Also getting in on the action was left fielder Harrison Freed (24, 2019 13th round), who hit 2-4 with 2 doubles and a walk.

The pitching, as you can guess from the score, was not good. RHP Kanoa Pagan (23, 2019 19th round) had the best performance, with 2 strikeouts in 1.2 scoreless innings.

DSL Orange (3-5)

DSL Giants Orange beat the Twins 5-2 (7 innings)

The big star of the game was LHP Cesar Perdomo (20, 2021 J2), who wheeled and dealed 5 scoreless innings, allowing 4 hits, 0 walks, and striking out 7. On the year he’s allowed 7 baserunners in 9 scoreless innings, with 13 strikeouts. What a start to his professional career.

Offensively there wasn’t much exciting, with the Giants Orange squad mustering just 4 hits. Second baseman Jhosward Camacho (17, 2020 J2) had a nice game, hitting 1-3 with a double and a walk, while left fielder Juanel Urena (18, 2020 J2) hit 1-1 with 2 walks.

DSL Black (3-6)

DSL Giants Black lost to the Mariners 10-2 (early stoppage)

A bad game all around! The Giants Black offense had just 3 hits (all singles) and 3 walks, while the pitchers almost all got rocked. 2 scoreless innings by RHP Leandro Castillo (19, 2019 J2) is the closest thing we have to a memorable performance.

Home runs

AAA Michael Papierski (3)

High-A Luis Toribio (8)

High-A Hunter Bishop (7)

High-A Ghordy Santos (6)

ACL P.J. Hilson (1)

ACL Anyesber Sivira (1)