The San Francisco Giants take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in game two of this three-game series today at PNC Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Alex Wood, who enters today’s game with a 4.11 ERA, 3.12 FIP, with 60 strikeouts to 16 walks in 61.1 innings pitched. Woods’ last start was in the Giants’ 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday, in which he allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk in six innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Pirates left-hander José Quintana, who enters today’s game with a 3.53 ERA, 3.62 FIP, with 50 strikeouts to 20 walks in 58.2 innings pitched. Quintana’s last start came in the Pirates’ 5-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings pitched.

Game #64

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM