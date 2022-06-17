The San Francisco Giants kick off a seven-game road trip with game one of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates today at PNC Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be left-hander Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 3.18 ERA, 2.59 FIP, with 83 strikeouts to 25 walks in 65 innings pitched. Rodón’s last start was in the Giants’ 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, in which he allowed just two hits and three walks, striking out eight in six innings.

He’ll be facing off against Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson, who enters today’s game with a 4.50 ERA, 5.06 FIP, with 39 strikeouts to 18 walks in 50 innings pitched. His last start was in the Pirates’ 10-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, in which he allowed two runs on three hits, with four strikeouts and a walk in five innings of work.

Lineups

Giants

Luis González, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Evan Longoria, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Belt, 1B Thairo Estrada, 2B Tommy La Stella, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Austin Wynns, C

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Pirates

Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B Bryan Reynolds, CF Michael Chavis, 1B Daniel Vogelbach, DH Diego Castillo, SS Jack Suwinski, LF Yu Chang, 2B Cal Mitchell, RF Tyler Heneman, C

P: Zach Thompson, RHP

Game #63

Who: San Francisco Giants (35-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-37)

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

When: 4:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM