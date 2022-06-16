Good morning, baseball fans!

Since it’s an off-day, let’s take a look at where things stand with professional sports’ most ridiculous drama: fantasy football feuds.

After the incident nearly three weeks ago where Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson on the field before a game in Cincinnati (receiving a three-game suspension), Pederson basically read the receipts to reporters, cleared the air on his side and was ready to move on, even as Pham continued to drag other players into it.

And then on Wednesday, some members of the San Francisco Giants decided to fan the flames on the feud that had mostly been one-sided over the last week or so. Several players (not including Pederson) wore shirts that read: “Fantasy 101: Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” with what appeared to be Pederson’s autograph on them.

To which Pham could not help himself from responding as though it was coming from Pederson himself, saying on Twitter: “They really played themselves bcuz now All I have to do is release the IR rules in the league and the text how I told Joc I was gonna pimp slap him for cheating.”

Seems like a really chill, calm guy. I bet other players are just going to be chomping at the bit to play on a league with him again.

Meanwhile, on the other end, Pederson expressed displeasure about the move by his teammates, at least publicly, telling Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle “I don’t think that’s OK to just be sending stuff out like I’ve made it or I did something and have my autograph on it. I didn’t like that.” Adding that his goal is just to diffuse the situation.

I hope to the old gods and the new that there are no further developments in this ongoing saga, but the Cincinnati Reds are coming to town in a little over a week, so, we’ll see.

What time do the Giants play today?

They do not, but they will be traveling to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game series this weekend. So at least there will be nice views of PNC Park in our future.