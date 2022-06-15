The San Francisco Giants close out this three-game series against the Kansas City Royals today at Oracle Park.

The Giants will once again be relying on their bullpen to get them through, with left-hander Sam Long getting the starting role again today. Long enters today’s game with a 1.96 ERA, 3.79 FIP, with 11 strikeouts to seven walks in 18.1 innings pitched. His last appearance was also in the starting role on Saturday in the Giants’ 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, in which he allowed zero runs on three hits with a strikeout in three innings of work.

He’ll be facing off against Royals right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who enters today’s game with a 3.62 ERA, 5.24 FIP, with 22 strikeouts to 18 walks in 32.1 innings pitched. Heasley’s last start was in the Royals’ 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles last Friday, in which he allowed zero runs on one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks in seven innings pitched, making it his best start of the season. That and the fact that no Giants players have faced him make him a bit of a threat today.

Noteworthy lineup info: Brandon Belt will make his first start since going on the injured list last month, he’ll be batting fifth as the DH. Also, Tommy La Stella will be playing first base for the first time with the Giants.

Lineups

Giants

Luis González, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Brandon Belt, DH Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Tommy La Stella, 1B Curt Casali, C

P: Sam Long, LHP

Royals

Whit Merrifield, RF Michael A. Taylor, CF Bobby Witt, Jr., SS Salvador Perez, DH MJ Melendez, C Hunter Dozier, LF Carlos Santana, 1B Emmanuel Rivera, 3B Nicky Lopez, 2B

P: Jonathan Heasley, RHP

Game #62

Who: San Francisco Giants (35-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-41)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 12:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510