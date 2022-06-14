Minor League round up, June 13

No A-ball affiliates for the San Francisco Giants on Monday, but the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League teams were in full swing.

Let’s dive in.

Link to the 2022 McCovey Chronicles Community Prospect List (CPL)

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

ACL Orange (1-5)

ACL Giants Orange lost to the D-backs Black 5-3 (7 innings)

Box score

Not too much offense ‘round these parts, though the Orange squad only struck out 3 times, which is always impressive. The only notable offensive day came courtesy of right fielder Tyler Forner (20, 2020 UDFA), who hit 2-3 with a double.

Most of the team is struggling offensively, but Forner is flying right along early on, sporting a .938 OPS and a 157 wRC+. He really struggled last year in the ACL, so let’s hope he can keep this up.

RHP Mikell Manzano (19, 2019 J2) struggled a bit, allowing 9 baserunners (7 hits, 1 walk, 1 hit batter) in just 4 innings. But he limited the damage to 2 runs, and struck out 5. RHP Yoniel Ramirez (21, 2017 J2) had a very nice relief stint, striking out 4 in 2 innings, while allowing just 1 unearned run. A nice bounceback after a rough first outing for him.

ACL Black (5-0)

ACL Giants Black beat the Angels 16-4

Box score

The Giants Black team continued their excellent start to the season with an offensive performance that you don’t often see in rookie ball. And you don’t often see 16 runs without the use of the long ball at any level.

But that’s what they did, thanks to 13 hits, 8 walks, and 3 errors by the Angels.

Naturally, there were a lot of strong offensive performances. Center fielder P.J. Hilson (21, 2018 6th round) led the way, hitting 2-4 with a triple, a double, a walk, and a stolen base, which raised his OPS to .819 and his wRC+ to 125. He struggled in rookie ball last year, so quite a nice sight to see for someone who has elite speed and strong defensive potential.

Also great games for second baseman Hayden Cantrelle (whom the Giants recently acquired and will likely be in High-A or AA shortly) and right fielder Jared Dupere (23, 2021 13th round), who both hit 2-5 with a pair of doubles. Cantrelle, who added a walk, bumped his OPS to .988 and his wRC+ to 154, while Dupere moved his to .889 and 131, respectively.

Third baseman Elian Rayo (19, 2019 J2) continued his blistering start to the season, hitting 2-3 and drawing 2 walks. Starting a season 5-17 with a homer, a triple, a double, and 4 walks is, in my opinion, awesome.

RHP Ben Madison (24, 2018 9th round) made his 2nd appearance of the year after having not pitched since 2019. He gave up 0 hits and 2 walks in 2 scoreless innings, and has allowed just 3 baserunners in 4 scoreless innings to start the year.

DSL Orange (2-4)

DSL Giants Orange lost to LAD Bautista 13-12

Box score

And the offensive performance kept going in the DSL, too, though they did use the power of the long ball.

First baseman/right fielder Jediael Maduro (18, 2020 J2) was the brightest star, hitting 2-3 with 2 walks and a home run, which raised his OPS to a scintillating 1.279 and his wRC+ to 225. He had a 118 wRC+ in the DSL last year as a 17 year old, so I’m starting to think that, in the words of Kuip, he can hit.

Third baseman Yeison Lemos (19, 2019 J2) also homered, and hit 2-6, bumping his OPS to .736 and his wRC+ to 83. He also stole a base.

A 3-hit day for center fielder Estanlin Cassiani (19, 2019 J2), while catcher Juan Perez (17, 2021 J2) reached base 3 times with 2 walks and a single.

The pitching was bad, so let’s not talk about it.

DSL Black (2-4)

DSL Giants Black lost to PIT Black 7-3 (7 innings)

Box score

Pretty bad game all around for the Giants Black team, which didn’t do much on either side. First baseman Guillermo Williamson (18, 2021 J2) and DH Javier Castillo (18, 2020 J2) both hit 2-3, with Castillo adding a stolen base.

Left fielder Eliam Sandoval (18, 2020 J2) and third baseman Jean Carlos Sio (18, 2021 J2) both doubled.

RHP Jose Gonzalez (19, 2020 J2) was perfect in 1.1 innings of relief, and is off to a nice start this season.

Home runs

DSL Yeison Lemos (1)

DSL Jediael Maduro (1)

News

The Giants swapped two of their better position player prospects, as middle infielder Will Wilson (No. 18 CPL) was promoted from AA Richmond to AAA Sacramento, while catcher Ricardo Genovés (No. 20 CPL) was sent from Sacramento to Richmond.

Not really an indictment of Genovés who has been having a nice season. But he’s young for the level and skipped AA, and Sacramento now has to make playing time for Joey Bart (No. 2 CPL) after he was optioned.

The Giants made some other notable moves, including placing shortstop Marco Luciano (No. 1 CPL) on the 7-day IL, and demoting outfielder Jairo Pomares (No. 7 CPL) to the ACL.

Transactions:

SS Marco Luciano: placed on 7-day IL

SS Will Wilson: AA -> AAA

C Ricardo Genovés: AAA -> AA

RHP Gregory Santos: AAA -> ACL.

LHP Joe Palumbo: ACL -> AAA

OF Jairo Pomares: A+ -> ACL

OF Najee Gaskins: A -> A+

RHP Sam Delaplane: placed on 7-day IL. — GPT (@giantsprospects) June 14, 2022

Tuesday schedule

Sacramento: @ Tacoma Rainiers, 6:05 p.m. PT

Richmond: @ Harrisburg Senators, 3:30 p.m. PT

Eugene: @ Vancouver Canadians, 7:05 p.m. PT

San Jose: vs. Fresno Nuts, 6:30 p.m. PT

ACL Orange: vs. D-backs Black

ACL Black: vs. Angels

DSL Orange: vs. Angels

DSL Black: vs. NYY Bombers