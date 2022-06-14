Good morning, baseball fans!

What a weekend. I know it’s Tuesday, but it’s my writing-Monday (well, I mean, I do write these the day before so it is currently also my actual Monday, but I digress). It’s always a great time to watch the San Francisco Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, let alone a sweep. You dream about these things, but they don’t often happen. So I hope you guys had as much fun as I did watching it!

Turning now to the series at hand, the Kansas City Royals are in town. And to keep the good vibes going (I hope, like I said these are usually written before night games the day before) I thought we could go down the nostalgia road and remember the awesomeness that was Madison Bumgarner nearly single-handedly crushing the hopes and dreams of the people of Kansas City with his entrance in relief in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.

Here are a couple of my favorite videos, feel free to share your own!

The moment Bumgarner exits the bullpen to take the mound.

Secret Base’s Rewinder video.

And the full game, if you’ve got the time!

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants and Royals play at 6:45 p.m. PT tonight.