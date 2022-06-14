The San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals again today at Oracle Park for game two of this three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.77 ERA, 3.19 FIP, with 59 strikeouts to 17 walks in 71.2 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Thursday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, who enters today’s game with a 9.13 ERA, 6.53 FIP, with 18 strikeouts to 16 walks in 22.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Royals’ 7-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts to two walks in four and a third innings pitched.

The only Giants players who’ve seen Bubic before are Curt Casali and Austin Wynns, who each have a .500 average in two at-bats.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, LF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Austin Wynns, C Luis González, RF

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Royals

Whit Merrifield, 2B Andrew Benintendi, LF Bobby Witt, Jr., SS Salvador Perez, C MJ Melendez, DH Carlos Santana, 1B Kyle Isbel, RF Michael A. Taylor, CF Nicky Lopez, 3B

P: Kris Bubic, LHP

Game #61

Who: San Francisco (Giants 34-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-40)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510