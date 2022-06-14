The San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals again today at Oracle Park for game two of this three-game series.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.77 ERA, 3.19 FIP, with 59 strikeouts to 17 walks in 71.2 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Thursday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five and two thirds innings.
He’ll be facing off against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, who enters today’s game with a 9.13 ERA, 6.53 FIP, with 18 strikeouts to 16 walks in 22.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Royals’ 7-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts to two walks in four and a third innings pitched.
The only Giants players who’ve seen Bubic before are Curt Casali and Austin Wynns, who each have a .500 average in two at-bats.
Lineups
Giants
- Austin Slater, CF
- Wilmer Flores, 3B
- Joc Pederson, LF
- Darin Ruf, 1B
- Evan Longoria, DH
- Brandon Crawford, SS
- Thairo Estrada, 2B
- Austin Wynns, C
- Luis González, RF
P: Logan Webb, RHP
Royals
- Whit Merrifield, 2B
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Bobby Witt, Jr., SS
- Salvador Perez, C
- MJ Melendez, DH
- Carlos Santana, 1B
- Kyle Isbel, RF
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
- Nicky Lopez, 3B
P: Kris Bubic, LHP
Game #61
Who: San Francisco (Giants 34-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-40)
Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California
When: 6:45 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)
National broadcast: n/a
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510
