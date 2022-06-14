 clock menu more-arrow no yes

6/14 Gamethread: Giants vs. Royals

Logan Webb vs. Kris Bubic

By Sami Higgins
A photo of today’s starting pitcher, Logan Webb. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Royals again today at Oracle Park for game two of this three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Logan Webb, who enters today’s game with a 3.77 ERA, 3.19 FIP, with 59 strikeouts to 17 walks in 71.2 innings pitched. Webb’s last start was in the Giants’ 4-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies last Thursday, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and a walk in five and two thirds innings.

He’ll be facing off against Royals left-hander Kris Bubic, who enters today’s game with a 9.13 ERA, 6.53 FIP, with 18 strikeouts to 16 walks in 22.2 innings pitched. His last start was in the Royals’ 7-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles last Thursday, in which he allowed four runs on six hits with five strikeouts to two walks in four and a third innings pitched.

The only Giants players who’ve seen Bubic before are Curt Casali and Austin Wynns, who each have a .500 average in two at-bats.

Lineups

Giants

  1. Austin Slater, CF
  2. Wilmer Flores, 3B
  3. Joc Pederson, LF
  4. Darin Ruf, 1B
  5. Evan Longoria, DH
  6. Brandon Crawford, SS
  7. Thairo Estrada, 2B
  8. Austin Wynns, C
  9. Luis González, RF

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Royals

  1. Whit Merrifield, 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
  3. Bobby Witt, Jr., SS
  4. Salvador Perez, C
  5. MJ Melendez, DH
  6. Carlos Santana, 1B
  7. Kyle Isbel, RF
  8. Michael A. Taylor, CF
  9. Nicky Lopez, 3B

P: Kris Bubic, LHP

Game #61

Who: San Francisco (Giants 34-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-40)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510

