Ahhh, there’s nothing like the smell of a new series in the morning. Or in the evening, as the case may be.

Either way, the San Francisco Giants will try and build on their sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers by welcoming the Kansas City Royals to town, in a rematch of the 2014 World Series.

The Giants kick things off with Alex Wood, a funky lefty. Wood has a 4.23 ERA and a 3.25 FIP on the season, with 55 strikeouts to 15 walks in 55.1 innings.

On the other side of things is righty Brady Singer, who has a great name if you ask me. A first-round pick in 2018, Singer has a 4.33 ERA, a 4.16 FIP, and 35 strikeouts to just 4 walks in 35.1 innings this season.

Game #60

Who: San Francisco Giants (33-26) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-39)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510