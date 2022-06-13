Happy Monday, baseball fans. It’s the best kind of Monday, in my opinion: the kind that immediately follows the San Francisco Giants sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers. Truly, what more could you want from a weekend?

The Giants beat the Dodgers 7-2, 3-2, and 2-0, and while there was plenty of drama and tension, they genuinely looked like the better team all weekend long.

With the sweep, the Giants find themselves just 3.5 games behind LA in the NL West. This is still a team that’s likely headed for a Wild Card rather than a second-straight division win, but the season is long, and 3.5 sure looks a lot better than 6.5.

And regardless of what happens today, tomorrow, next week, next month, and for the rest of the season, it’s always fun to Beat LA. And it’s always even more fun to Sweep LA.

What time do the Giants play today?

In the rematch of the 2014 World Series that we’ve all been waiting for, the Giants play the Kansas City Royals tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.