It’s time for day baseball and a series finale ... and I find myself imploring the San Francisco Giants to do the honorable thing and Sweep LA.

They’re putting a pretty good person on the mound to do so: Carlos Rodón. The lefty has cooled off since his all-world start to the season, but still has a very lovely line on the year: 3.51 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 75 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 59 innings. He’s faced the Dodgers once this year, and pitched 6 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 walks, and 2 runs, with 3 strikeouts.

The Dodgers are countering with a very good lefty of their own: Julio Urías, who has a 2.78 ERA, a 4.61 FIP, and 46 strikeouts to 15 walks in 58.1 innings. He was excellent against the Giants in a prior start this year, allowing 4 hits and 0 runs in 6 innings, with 4 strikeouts.

Beat LA.

Game #59

Who: San Francisco Giants (32-26) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-22)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510