 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minor League box scores, June 11

Rounding up the scores from the Giants Minor League affiliates.

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ben Green/Getty Images

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies)

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres)

ACL Giants Orange vs. ACL Giants Black

DSL Giants Orange: vs. Twins

DSL Giants Black: vs. PIT Black

Here’s the schedule for today’s games:

AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Reno Aces (Diamondbacks), 1:05 p.m. PT

AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Erie SeaWolves, 10:35 a.m. PT

High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies), 4:05 p.m. PT

Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres), 4:05 p.m. PT

ACL Giants Orange: Off

ACL Giants Black: Off

DSL Giants Orange: Off

DSL Giants Black: Off

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...