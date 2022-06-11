Minor League box scores, June 10

This article exists to provide links to the box scores from yesterday’s Minor League Baseball games for the San Francisco Giants four affiliates, and to provide a space for you to talk about the Minors.
AAA Sacramento River Cats: Lost to the Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) 13-4
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: Lost to the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) 5-2
High-A Eugene Emeralds: Beat Spokane (Rockies) 8-7
Low-A San Jose Giants: Lost to Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) 4-3
ACL Giants Orange: Lost to D-backs Red 3-2
ACL Giants Black: Canceled
DSL Giants Orange: Beat Tigers 1 4-3
DSL Giants Black: Beat Twins 9-4
Here’s the schedule for today’s games:
AAA Sacramento River Cats: vs. Reno Aces (Diamondbacks)
AA Richmond Flying Squirrels: vs. Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)
High-A Eugene Emeralds: vs. Spokane (Rockies)
Low-A San Jose Giants: @ Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres)
ACL Giants Orange: vs. Giants Black
ACL Giants Black: vs. Giants Orange
DSL Giants Orange: vs. Twins
DSL Giants Black: vs. PIT Black
