Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will be teaming up today, even in competition. This will be the first major sporting event that features both teams wearing their Pride themed logo uniforms in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Despite having various forms of LGBTQ+ events throughout roughly the last thirty years, the Giants were the first team to wear Pride-themed logos on the field last year. And now the Dodgers are joining them as the second, wearing them today, and having worn them for their own Pride event on June 3rd in Los Angeles.

Today’s game will also feature a special event giveaway for Giants Pride themed socks. If they aren’t sold out (I mean, it is a Dodgers weekend), you can get special event tickets here.

Have a good weekend, Happy Pride, and BEAT L.A.!

What time do the Giants play this weekend?

The Giants and Dodgers face off today at 4:15 p.m. PT, and again tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. PT.