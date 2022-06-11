The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers again today in game two of this three-game series at Oracle Park. The Giants will be aiming to take the series after last night’s win.

With Alex Cobb going on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday (retroactive to June 4th), the Giants will be going with a bullpen game today. Which means Sam Long will get the start. Long enters today’s game with a 2.35 ERA, 4.05 FIP, with 10 strikeouts to 7 walks in 15.1 innings pitched. This will be his fourth starting role of the season, his most recent was against the Oakland Athletics on April 27th, in which he allowed the only run of the game for either team in his one inning of work. The other two were scoreless.

He’ll be facing off against Clayton Kershaw, as the Dodgers made a pre-game rotation switch with Julio Urias, who was supposed to start today. Kershaw enters today’s game with a 1.80 ERA, 2.27 FIP, with 32 strikeouts to 3 walks in 30 innings pitched. His last start was in the Dodgers’ 7-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on May 7th, in which he allowed zero runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk in seven innings pitched. This will be his first start since coming back from a stint on the injured list with joint inflammation and his first time starting against the Giants since May of last year.

Major lineup news: Heliot Ramos was called up and will be batting third today.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, CF Darin Ruf, 1B Heliot Ramos, RF Wilmer Flores, 3B Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Austin Wynns, DH Curt Casali, C Luis González, LF

P: Sam Long, LHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, DH Will Smith, C Justin Turner, 3B Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Game #58

Who: San Francisco Giants (31-26) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-21)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 4:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox (available on fuboTV)

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510