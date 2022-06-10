The San Francisco Giants kick off a three-game rivalry series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Jakob Junis, who enters tonight’s game with a 2.51 ERA, 3.72 FIP, with 35 strikeouts to nine walks in 43 innings pitched. His last start was in the Giants’ 5-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Sunday, in which he allowed just one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler, who enters tonight’s game with a 3.84 ERA, 3.86 FIP, with 52 strikeouts to 17 walks in 61 innings pitched. Buehler’s last start was in the Dodgers’ 9-4 loss to the New York Mets on Saturday, in which Buehler allowed five runs on five hits with three strikeouts to two walks in two and a third innings pitched.

Lineups

Giants

Luis González, RF Mike Yastrzemski, CF Wilmer Flores, DH Joc Pederson, LF Darin Ruf, 1B Evan Longoria, 3B Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Curt Casali, C

P: Jakob Junis, RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, 3B Will Smith, C Justin Turner, DH Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

P: Walker Buehler, RHP

Game #57

Who: San Francisco Giants (30-26) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-20)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 7:15 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510