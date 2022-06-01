Happy Wednesday, folks.

The San Francisco Giants didn’t use any new players during their Tuesday victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, but if you looked at the lineup before the game you probably noticed some names that you didn’t expect to see when the season started.

Of the 10 players that started the game for the Giants, a whole half of them weren’t on the active roster on Opening Day. Three of them weren’t even on the 40-man roster. Two of them weren’t even in the organization.

Using a lot of players has been part of the Giants foundation ever since Farhan Zaidi took over. But thanks to even more injuries than usual, the Giants find themselves having used ... wait for it ... 47 players already. And we’re only 48 days into the season.

For comparison, the Giants only used 54 players all of last season. The Los Angeles Dodgers have used just 39 players this season, and the San Diego Padres have used 37.

Of course, not all of the players have played much. Ka’ai Tom had just one plate appearance. Mike Ford had four. Sean Hjelle has thrown just one inning, while Gregory Santos and Kervin Castro have thrown 1.2.

Can you name all 47? No? Me neither.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. PT.