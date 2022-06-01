The San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies again today to wrap up this three-game series.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters today’s game with a 3.60 ERA, 2.62 FIP, with 64 strikeouts to 20 walks in 50 innings pitched. His last start was against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, in which he allowed three runs on seven hits, with two strikeouts and three walks in five and a third innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola, who enters today’s game with a 3.56 ERA, 3.37 FIP, with 74 strikeouts to 10 walks in 60.2 innings pitched. Nola’s last start was against the Atlanta Braves last Thursday, in which he allowed just one run on five hits, with 10 strike outs and no walks in eight and a third innings pitched.

Mike Yastrzemski will be a player to watch, in five at bats against Nola, he’s got a .600 average, including a home run and five RBI.

Lineups

Giants

Tommy La Stella — DH Mike Yastrzemski — CF Wilmer Flores — 1B Joc Pederson — LF Brandon Crawford — SS Curt Casali — C Luis González — RF Donovan Walton — 2B Jason Vosler — 3B

P. Carlos Rodón, LHP

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber — LF Rhys Hoskins — 1B Nick Castellanos — RF J.T. Realmuto — C Alec Bohm — DH Odubel Herrera — CF Johan Camargo — 3B Nick Maton — 2B Bryson Stott — SS

P. Aaron Nola, RHP

Game #49

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When: 3:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM