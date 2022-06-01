Minor League round up, May 31

The San Francisco Giants had three Minor League Baseball affiliates in action on Tuesday. Let’s jump into it.

All listed positions are the positions played in that game.

AAA Sacramento (22-27)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 8-7 (11 innings)

The River Cats held a 7-3 lead in the 8th inning, but RHP Patrick Ruotolo got rocked, giving up 6 baserunners and 4 runs in 0.2 innings as the Aviators forced extra baseball. Once there, the Giants did a good job limiting runs, as RHP Jeremy Walker kept the Manfred Man at bay in the 10th, but couldn’t in the 11th. That, combined with an offense that had gone cold, resulted in a loss.

The offense did some nice things earlier though, with right fielder Austin Dean leading the charge. Dean has been coming on strong lately, and hit 2-4 with a home run and a walk in this game.

Oppo Taco Tuesday



Austin Dean muscles his 10th HR of the year! #clawsup pic.twitter.com/5mPV7OvTZ5 — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 1, 2022

His OPS is still just .831, which translates to a below-average wRC+ of 95, but he’s showing some signs.

Second baseman Isan Díaz reached base 4 times, with 2 singles, a double, and a walk. Since the Giants acquired him, he has a .896 OPS and a 118 wRC+. Hooray for depth!

And because it was a day that ended in a Y, third baseman David Villar (No. 19 CPL) hit a home run.

VILLAR SPLASH HR



David Villar now leads the league in HRs and RBIs #clawsup pic.twitter.com/q2unPnQzpx — Sacramento River Cats (@RiverCats) June 1, 2022

A 1.081 OPS and a 163 wRC+ sure look good on you, David.

AA Richmond (25-21)

Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 3-2

It’s not all that often that we see a starter pitch into the 7th inning in the Minor Leagues, but RHP Matt Frisbee had quite a nice game, and got to go 7 strong innings as a result. He gave up 7 hits, 1 walk, and 2 earned runs in that time, while striking out 8 batters.

.@bigfriz34 picks up strikeout number 8️⃣



Back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded in the 7th



Off to the 8th with a 3-2 lead in Akron pic.twitter.com/XPwYFBhtFj — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) June 1, 2022

It hasn’t been the smoothest season for Frisbee (4.29 ERA, 4.40 FIP, 32 strikeouts in 35.2 innings), who is still chasing the form he had last year in AA, which earned him a midseason AAA promotion. So this is a big step in the right direction.

Offensively it was a very good day for the catchers, as there were home runs from Brandon Martorano and Brett Auerbach (No. 28 CPL), who started at second base.

BRETT BOMB



Auerbach hits a two-run homer to tie it up, 2-2, in Akron pic.twitter.com/zw6Ges81oK — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) May 31, 2022

MARTY PARTY @bmartorano4 crushes a solo homer and we’ve got a 3-2 lead in the 5th at Akron pic.twitter.com/MVIJEShUR0 — Richmond Flying Squirrels (@GoSquirrels) May 31, 2022

Also a nice day for left fielder Simon Whiteman, who hit 2-4 with a double and a stolen base. Hasn’t been a good season for him, so that surely felt nice.

High-A Eugene (22-19)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Everett AquaSox (Mariners) 5-4 (completion of suspended game) and lost 5-0

Eugene played a doubleheader, with the first game picking up midway through as a resumption of their 3rd game of the season.

Resumed games are funny, because all of the stats count as though the game was played out at its original date. So right fielder Carter Aldrete and center fielder Carter Williams — who didn’t play in the initial game — both homered, and were both credited with hitting their first dinger of the year.

Fun!

The 2nd game, however? Not so fun! Because the Emeralds got no-hit. No-hit by a single pitcher, at that, which is not something you often see in A-ball.

But Juan Mercedes (no relation to Manuel), who is not a particularly highly-regarded prospect in the Seattle Mariners organization, dealt a masterpiece, no-hitting Eugene for 9 innings, and allowing just 2 walks. It negated a decent start by RHP Wil Jensen, who allowed 5 baserunners and 2 runs in 5 innings, though he also had 2 balks.

Home runs

AAA David Villar (16)

AAA Austin Dean (10)

AA Brett Auerbach (7)

AA Brandon Martorano (7)

High-A Carter Aldrete (7)

High-A Carter Williams (2)