The San Francisco Giants kick-off a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies tonight at Oracle Park.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be Carlos Rodón, who enters tonight’s game with a 1.50 ERA, 1.38 FIP with 41 strikeouts to 10 walks in 29 innings pitched. His last start was against the Dodgers last week in which he allowed two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Austin Gomber, who will be making his sixth start for the Rockies this year. He enters tonight’s game with a 3.58 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 26 strikeouts to eight walks in 27.2 innings pitched. His most recent start was last Wednesday against the Nationals, in which he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, striking out six and walking one in six innings of work.

Austin Slater and Wilmer Flores will be players to watch tonight, in seven at-bats against Gomber, Flores has a .429 average with a home run and three RBI, and Austin Slater has a .500 average in eight at-bats.

Lineups

Giants

Austin Slater, LF Mauricio Dubón, CF Brandon Belt, 1B Wilmer Flores, 3B Darin Ruf, DH Brandon Crawford, SS Thairo Estrada, 2B Joey Bart, C Mike Yastrzemski, RF

P: Carlos Rodón, LHP

Rockies

Connor Joe, DH Yonathan Daza, LF Randal Grichuk, RF C.J. Cron, 1B Elias Díaz, C Brendan Rodgers, 2B Ryan McMahon, 3B José Iglesias, SS Garrett Hampson, CF

P: Austin Gomber, LHP

Game #29

Who: San Francisco Giants (16-12) vs. Colorado Rockies (16-12)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

When: 6:45 pm PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, 1510 AM KSFN