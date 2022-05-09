Minor League round up, May 8

The ACL and DSL seasons still haven’t started, but the San Francisco Giants AAA, AA, High-A, and Low-A affiliates were in action Sunday. Let’s dive into their results.

AAA Sacramento (15-15)

Sacramento River Cats lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (A’s) 3-1

A pretty uneventful day for Sacramento was once again highlighted by rehab assignments, as it was another day in AAA for second baseman Tommy La Stella (who hit 0-2 before being replaced) and designated hitter Evan Longoria (who hit 2-5 with 3 strikeouts). Hopefully we see both of them in San Francisco soon.

But the offense struggled, with just 7 hits (6 of which were singles) and 1 run. The only players to have multi-hit days were right fielder Luke Williams, who hit 2-4 with a double, and shortstop Arquímedes Gamboa, who hit 2-3 with a walk. Williams has been bouncing between San Francisco and Sacramento, but has been destroying the baseball in his short amount of time with the River Cats.

The pitching was relatively uneventful, with LHP Enmanuel De Jesus getting the start and being mediocre, as the season has been for him. He gave up 3 runs and 2 earned runs in 4 innings, and now has a 5.91 ERA and a 6.34 FIP. Not looking like he’s likely to be part of the Major League depth this year.

But RHP Mauricio Llovera, who performed very well in a recent call up, pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout, and has yet to allow a run in 11.2 AAA innings this year. He’s given up just 4 hits and 2 walks in that time, with 15 strikeouts.

AA Richmond (16-11)

Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) 9-1

It was not a very good day to be a pitcher for Richmond. RHP Kai-Wei Teng (No. 44 CPL), who has been scuffling a little bit, got roughed up, allowing 9 baserunners in 4 innings, with 6 runs and 3 earned runs, while striking out 4. It rose his ERA to 4.82 and his FIP to 3.87, though he has 34 strikeouts in 28 innings.

Speaking of scuffling pitchers who struggled, RHP R.J. Dabovich (No. 16 CPL) gave up 3 runs and 2 earned runs in 1 inning of work. A year after having a 1.42 ERA in High-A and a 3.66 ERA in AA, with 62 strikeouts in 32.1 innings, Dabovich has a 6.00 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 9 innings. There are still some nice parts of his performance though, as he’s issued just a single walk all season, and has a 1.33 FIP.

RHP Blake Rivera had a nice appearance though, allowing just a walk in 2 innings, while RHP Taylor Rashi had a perfect inning. Rashi has yet to allow a run in 10.2 innings this season, ceding just 3 hits and 4 walks while striking out 16.

Not much on offense, as Richmond had just 5 hits and 3 walks. Right fielder Franklin Labour doubled in his only at bat before being replaced, raising his OPS to .731 and his wRC+ to 109. Designated hitter Robert Emery tripled, as he continues to replace an awful April (.458 OPS) with a strong May (1.098 OPS).

Shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald (No. 35 CPL) hit 0-4 with 3 strikeouts. He’s been better over the last few weeks, but the strikeout issues have still really plagued him, as he has 41 in 100 plate appearances.

High-A Eugene (13-11)

Eugene Emeralds beat the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) 10-5 (8 innings)

The Emeralds have had a million games postponed this season due to weather. This was not one of them, but it was called in the middle of the 8th inning. Which means Eugene scored just in time, as they used a 7-run 7th inning to take the lead. And that followed a 3-run 6th inning, with all the runs coming on a 2-on, 2-out bomb by first baseman Carter Aldrete, who now has a .658 OPS and a 92 wRC+.

It was a very nice day for second baseman Jimmy Glowenke (No. 43 CPL), who hit 3-4 with a 2-run double. He’s starting to find a groove after a slow start to the season.

Despite the 10 runs, the Emeralds only had 9 hits on the day, with Aldrete and Glowenke accounting for the only multi-hit days. But shortstop Ghordy Santos and third baseman Casey Schmitt (No. 24 CPL) both had 2-walk days, as they continue their strong offensive seasons.

Eugene used just 2 pitchers, with mixed results. LHP Nick Swiney (No. 17 CPL) got the start and gave up 3 hits, 3 walks, and 4 earned runs in just 3.2 innings, with 5 strikeouts. He now has a 4.67 ERA and a 3.60 FIP, and definitely needs to cut back on the walks.

Relieving him was RHP Jake Wong, who was much better, allowing just 2 hits, 2 walks, and 1 earned run in 4.1 innings, with 3 strikeouts. It was one of his better performances of the year, and he still sports a 4.70 ERA and a 3.80 FIP ... it’s been a decent season for him considering that he missed all of 2021 with an injury.

Low-A San Jose (16-11)

San Jose Giants beat the Stockton Ports (A’s) 7-3

If you had to make an All-Star team for the Giants Minor Leaguers so far this year, left fielder Vaun Brown would be on it. The 10th-round pick in last year’s draft hit 4-5 with his 6th home run of the year, raising his OPS to .919 and his wRC+ to 145, while also stealing his 8th and 9th bases of the year.

Since going 1-16 in the first 4 games of the year, Brown has been on absolute fire. He has a 7-game hitting streak that covers all of San Jose’s games in May, during which time he’s hitting 12-25 with 4 home runs, 3 walks, and just 5 strikeouts. He has homered in each of the Baby Giants last 4 games.

Brown turns 24 next month, so his performance in Low-A should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s been highly impressive nonetheless.

Also a great day for shortstop Aeverson Arteaga (No. 12 CPL), who hit 2-5 with a home run. He’s been hot and cold this season, but currently has a .749 OPS and a 100 wRC+ ... which is pretty strong for a defensively-talented shortstop who only just turned 19.

Rounding out the strong offensive attack were first baseman Victor Bericoto, who hit 2-5 with 2 doubles to raise his OPS to .682 and his wRC+ to 93, and right fielder Alexander Suarez (No. 37 CPL), who hit 2-4 with a double and a stolen base, bumping his OPS to .646 and his wRC+ to 74.

RHP Will Bednar (No. 8 CPL) got the starting nod and had an interesting day, pitching just 3 innings and allowing 3 hits, 2 walks, and 1 earned run, with 2 strikeouts. It brought his ERA to 2.28, though his FIP still sits at 5.55. Bednar hit 2 batters, which brought him up to 9 on the season ... in just 23.2 innings. Whit a bizarre issue he’s struggling with.

RHP Mat Olsen had another quality appearance, with 3 hits, 0 walks, and 0 runs in 2.1 innings, while striking out 4. He’s given up just 12 baserunners in 14 innings this year, with 19 strikeouts, and has a 0.64 ERA and a 1.70 FIP.

Home runs

High-A Carter Aldrete (2)

Low-A Vaun Brown (6)

Low-A Aeverson Arteaga (4)

Monday schedule

Sacramento: Off

Richmond: Off

Eugene: vs. Vancouver Canadians, 7:35 p.m. PT

San Jose: Off