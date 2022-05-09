The San Francisco Giants went 2-4, which is not great, but they did celebrate the legacy of Buster Posey, which is beyond great. Still, in losing four out of six, Bryan and Doug were reminded that there are a quite a lot of players on the Dodgers and Cardinals they simply do not like, and they don’t think they’re alone in disliking quite a lot of players on the other teams, and so, the great quest to identify the worst of the rest of the NL commences.

Aha! But after going through all the other NL teams, Bryan and Doug just couldn’t decide who was the most loathsome Dodger, and that’s where you come in. Vote in the poll at McCovey Chronicles or on Twitter (@McChroncast). Is it Justin Turner or Max Muncy?

