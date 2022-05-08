Giants win back-to-back for Mother’s Day, beat Cards 4-3

On a fine Mother’s Day, the San Francisco Giants honored everyone’s mother by beating the Saint Louis Cardinals 4-3, to win back-to-back games for the first time this month.

Jakob Junis turned in a solid start, going five innings and allowing two runs on just three hits with five strikeouts. Both runs came off a second inning homer by Juan Yepez, the only real mistake Junis made all day.

Juan Yepez's 1st MLB home run was CRUSHED! pic.twitter.com/uw8zrzFqSg — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 8, 2022

LaMonte Wade Jr. made his return to the lineup felt, though, by blasting a two-run homer in the bottom of that inning that tied up the score.

Mike Yastrzemski then gave the Giants the lead on a sacrifice fly later that inning, scoring Darin Ruf. Giants were up 3-2 after two.

The Cardinals tied it up in the sixth on a Harrison Bader groundout that scored Juan Yepez, off of Dominic Leone.

Yastrzemski immediately gave the Giants back the lead in the bottom of the sixth off of his fifth splash hit and second home run of the season. Giants led 4-3 after six.

The Giants seem to have found their footing again after a five-game skid to open the month of May. Many of their players are returning from the IL, including Wade and Yaz, with others like Evan Longoria and Tommy La Stella to follow hopefully in the near future. These reinforcements are desperately needed for a lineup that has struggled in recent weeks.

Giants split the series with Cards, 2-2, and await the Rockies at home for the beginning of a three-game series.